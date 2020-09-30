David J. "Buzz" Bates, 81, Clinton, died Saturday, Sept. 26, at home. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home, Beloit.
John W. Crotty, 65, Janesville, died Friday, Sept. 25, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lawrence W. "Larry" Shelley, 81, Edgerton, died Monday, Sept. 28, at UW Hospital, Madison. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Douglas W. Ward Sr., 77, Janesville, died Sunday, Sept. 27, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Susan Sullivan, 77, Edgerton, died Friday, Sept. 25, in Edgerton. Private services will be held. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Phillip M. Lancaster, 66, Milton, died Sunday, Sept. 27, at home. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sophie A. Perrotto, 65, Milton, died Saturday, Sept. 26, at Evansville Manor Nursing Home, Evansville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Milton. All Faiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Carolyn J. (Smitley) Brown, 76, Milton, died Monday, Sept. 28, at home. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Ernest G. Precourt, 76, Janesville, died Saturday, Sept. 26, at home. Private services will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Lorriane K. "Kay" Lewis, 84, Janesville, died Monday, Sept. 28, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. No services are planned. All Faiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.