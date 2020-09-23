Trending Now
COVID-19 effect starts to hit Milton Avenue retail corridor with permanent restaurant, store closures
UW-Whitewater student experiences vary as COVID-19 rips through town
Reversing course, UW-Whitewater says it will punish students for off-campus actions
Two more COVID-19 testing sites open in Rock County
Janesville hopes to prevent river accidents with new plan
School is back in session, but districts are following extraordinary precautions intended to prevent students and staff from contracting COVID-19. It's not clear if the public will be informed of outbreaks in schools. What information should be shared about COVID-19 cases in public schools?
