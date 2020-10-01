Robert “Bob” T. Altmann,83 , Janesville, died September 30, 2020, Janesville. Celebration of Life held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00pm at Whitcomb -Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville
Sharon M. Danielson,73 , Edgerton, died September 30, 2020, At Home. Services will be held at Noon on Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton with Visitation on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton is assisting the family.
Carolyn J. (Smitley) Brown,76 , Milton, died September 28, 2020, At Home. Private services will be Monday October 5, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Public visitation will be Sunday October 4, 2020 from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. at the funeral home.
Dorothy "Dot" M. Weber,92 , Janesville, died October 1, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 8th, at the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with time of sharing at 12 p.m.