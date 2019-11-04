Karen A. Morgan, 66, Janesville, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
-
Nov 4Old National Bank
-
Nov 4downtown Lake Geneva
-
Nov 4Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center
-
Nov 4Chazen Museum of Art
-
Nov 4Trinity Lutheran Church
Gazette Polls
Click on the poll question to view the full results.
The Latest
- Public record for Nov. 4, 2019
- Milwaukee Street under the Interstate closed Monday.
- Reading, writing and foosball: Janesville Boys & Girls Club upping its academic game
- Walters: Internet reshapes Capitol press corps
- Pitts: Social media platforms and the fate of truth
- Cepeda: White people need to realize that there is plenty of America's apple pie to go around
- Prepspot: Craig's ‘Fab Five’ help make history for girls cross country program
- Our Views: Private sector should step up for new sports complex
- Despite risks, local hemp industry taking root
- Janesville Ice Arena users sound off on plan for indoor sports complex at Janesville Mall
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Janesville man guilty a second time for trying to take photos of kids
- ‘I know it's time:’ Janesville barber hangs up clippers after nearly 60 years
- Whether working out, motorcycling, snowmobiling or landscaping, Ben Guerra is always active
- Janesville Ice Arena users sound off on plan for indoor sports complex at Janesville Mall
- Nicholas Michael Calkins
- Death notices for Oct. 29, 2019
- Death notices for Oct. 30, 2019
- Janesville police flag four ‘violations’ in Halloween visits to sex offenders
- Death notices for Oct. 31, 2019
- Death notices for Nov. 3, 2019