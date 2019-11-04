Karen A. Morgan, 66, Janesville, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

