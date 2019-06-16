Dorothy A. Bielas, 90, Springfield, died Friday at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Waukesha. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Dwaine E. Giese, 81, town of Linn, died Saturday at Lakeland Health Center, Elkhorn. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Florence Jane Hamilton, 102, Milton, died Saturday at Milton Senior Living. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church.

Richard E. “Dick” La Monte, 76, of Beloit, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.