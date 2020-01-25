Violet Eileen (DeGarmo) McVay, 83, Malvern, Arkansas, formerly of Janesville, died Thursday at home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at North Main Church of Christ, Malvern, Arkansas. Regency Funeral Home, Malvern, Arkansas, is assisting the family.

Debra S. Ortiz, 64, Rockford, Illinois, died Friday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Felipe Rivera Jr., 66, Delavan, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Betzer Family Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Judith Root, 80, Janesville, died Thursday at Holly’s House Adult Family Living Center, Stoughton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 8 at the funeral home.