Joan S. Byerley, 87, Clinton, died Saturday at Azura Memory Care, Clinton. Services are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Sylvia J. Johnson, 85, Edgerton, died Wednesday at SM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethel Baptist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.
Lucille R. Marshall, 90, Janesville, died Thursday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at Nativity of Mary Parish, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 19 at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Donnarae Minshall, 82, Scottsdale, Arizona, formerly Janesville, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Oak Hill Cemetery Chapel, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services at the chapel. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
