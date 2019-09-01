Alice V. Feldt, 81, Janesville, died Friday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Services are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

William D. Hanchette, 88, Delavan, died Saturday at Delavan Health Services. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Walpurga “Kitty” Lund, 92, Janesville, died Friday at Evansville Manor. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 14 at the funeral home.

Eleanor “Lora” Rek, 88, Janesville, died Thursday at Oak Park Place, Janesville. A memorial gathering will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.