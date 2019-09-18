Jerry A. Brabazon, 65, Elkhorn, died Sept. 9 at home. Memorial services will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn.

Gordon Cnare, 80, Pecatonica, Illinois, died Sept. 8 at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Bonita “Bonnie” Flesch, 73, Janesville, died Monday at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Gary Lee Fritz, 78, Fort Atkinson, died Thursday at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center, Fort Atkinson. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church, Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Dunlap Memorial Home, Fort Atkinson, is assisting the family.

Wilbur G. Wiemuth, 72, Delavan, died Monday at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Richmond Town Hall, town of Richmond. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.