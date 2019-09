Michael L. Bacon, 59, Whitewater, died Wednesday in Janesville. Services will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Neil G. Pfeiffer, 80, Janesville, died Wednesday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Private services will be held. Whitcomb-Lynch Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.