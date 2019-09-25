Samuel James Crosby, 81, Beloit, died Friday at Autumn Lake Healthcare, Beloit. Services will be at noon Saturday at New Zion Baptist Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Arthur W. Edwardson Jr., 79, Beloit, died Sunday at home. Memorial services will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.

Catherine T. “Cathy” Leonard, 77, Janesville, died Saturday at Agrace Hospice, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.

Beverly Schulz, 88, Janesville, died Monday at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville is assisting the family.

Stacey Lee Updike, 56, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.