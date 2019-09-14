Leontina Farcau, 88, rural Darien, died Thursday at Sherwood Retirement Home, Williams Bay. Services will be at 10 a.m. Sunday at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will follow from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday at the funeral home.

Pamella K. Middleton, 73, Janesville, died Aug. 16 at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

James Elliott Paschal, 48, Beloit, died Monday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. No formal services will be held. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Patricia A. Quade, 73, Janesville, died Thursday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.

Thomas Warren Valley, 66, Williams Bay, died Thursday at home. No services are planned. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, is assisting the family.

Paul Wonder, 71, Milton, died Tuesday at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg. No services are planned. Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home, Freeport, Illinois, is assisting the family.