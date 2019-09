Helen M. Bunton, 90, Elkhorn, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Robert Lile, 53, Janesville, died Monday at home. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.