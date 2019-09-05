James C. Jensen, 72, Edgerton, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial services will be at noon Monday at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
-
Sep 5Rotary Botanical Gardens
-
Sep 5Grinnell Senior Center
-
Sep 5Horticultural Hall
-
Sep 5Skelly's Farm Market
-
Sep 5Emmanuel Reformed Church
Gazette Poll
Click on the poll question to view the full results.
The Latest
- Janesville Parker boys soccer scores five goals in second half to beat Edgerton
- Web Views for Friday, Sept. 6
- Middleton edges Craig in five sets to open Big Eight volleyball season
- High school tennis: Craig sweeps doubles to beat La Follette; Parker falls 5-2 to East
- Parker volleyball opens Big Eight slate with sweep at West
- Whitewater smoke testing in sewers starts Monday
- Horse rescue given extension in town of Janesville
- Statewide report shows Janesville at epicenter of housing crunch
- Janesville man pleads guilty to endangering pedestrians at Holiday Light Show
- Harrop: Curb your enthusiasms. Biden's the one
Latest News
- Your Views: Congress should start impeachment proceedings
- Janesville Parker boys soccer scores five goals in second half to beat Edgerton
- Web Views for Friday, Sept. 6
- Middleton edges Craig in five sets to open Big Eight volleyball season
- High school tennis: Craig sweeps doubles to beat La Follette; Parker falls 5-2 to East
Most Popular
Articles
- Janesville couple charged with making meth again
- State finds deficiencies in Rock County's handling of suicidal teen
- Tragic speeding crash brings grief, forgiveness
- Underground history: Beer cellars lie under Janesville hillside
- DNR investigating debris in river at Indianford Dam
- Janesville couple robbed in home invasion
- Local apple orchards ready for fall despite growing pains
- Former UW-Whitewater Chancellor Beverly Kopper on paid leave again
- Death notices for Sept. 1, 2019
- Death notices for Sept. 3, 2019