Kathryn “Leslie” Gaffney, 69, Janesville, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Friday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Refugio Godina Sr., 82, Delavan, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, and from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.

John DeWitt Holcomb, 86, Janesville, died Saturday at Huntington Place, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Episcopal Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church.

Glendel “Glen” D. Parkhurst, 77, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Hilltop Rest Cemetery, Ontario. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Fred J. Rhodes, 78, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.

Raymond C. Schweitzer, 83, Janesville, died Monday at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.