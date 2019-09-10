Elaine L. Brown, 87, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Yvonne C. Cross, 64, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.

Mildred “Milly” Probst, 92, Darien, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Vernice R. Stark, 99, Janesville, died Monday at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Ronald Weber, 77, Lake Geneva, died Aug. 9 at Aurora Hospital, Summit. Private services are planned. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.