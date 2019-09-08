Sandra M. Carroll, 60, died Wednesday at home. A celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton.

Helen J. Gray, 76, Stoughton, died Thursday at Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Margaret V. Peterson, 71, Delavan, died Thursday at Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

James L. “Jim” Schmeling, 79, Edgerton, died Friday at home. Private family services will be held. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Audrey A. Shumway, 95, Janesville, died Thursday at Evansville Manor. Services will be at a later date. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Maximo R. Trejo, 76, Lake Geneva, died Friday at home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.