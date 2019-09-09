Eleanor M. Churley, 91, Janesville, died Wednesday at Cedar Crest Health Center, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

David W. Gunderson, 76, Janesville, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. Services will be private. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Robert A. Hefty, 90, Janesville, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Phillip A. Lobrano, 65, of Janesville, died Thursday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.