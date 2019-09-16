Yvonne L. Ausen, 94, Janesville, died Friday at Milton Senior Living, Milton. Visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Private family services will be held.

Joyce E. DeVoe, 85, of Beloit, died Friday in Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Gary Lee Fritz, 78, Fort Atkinson, died Thursday at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center, Fort Atkinson. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church, Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Dunlap Memorial Home, Fort Atkinson, is assisting the family.

Joan J. Julseth, 87, Janesville, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Jerome “Jerry” LeRoy Smull, 71, Beloit, and formerly of Rockford, Illinois, died Friday at home. Services will take place at a later date. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Donna J. Stroick, 86, Edgerton, died Saturday at home. Private services will be held. The Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, is assisting the family.