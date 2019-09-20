Marvel Jean Rosa Hedum, 80, Janesville, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Cherokee, Iowa. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Thomas P. Sayre, 82, Edgerton, died Thursday at the Edgerton Care Center. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Fulton Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton.

Tina Sterken Shafer, 56, Delavan, died Wednesday in Darien. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.