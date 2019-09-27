Jerry E. Haeft, 69, Delavan, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Janice M. Hanson, 72, Janesville, died Monday at Agrace Hospice, Janesville. Private services will be held at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Delores (Dee) Hinzpeter, 76, Lake Geneva, died Tuesday at Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Como Community Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Candace L. Krohn, 68, Elkhorn, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Eva Jean Robinson, 84, Jonesboro, Georgia, formerly of Beloit, died Wednesday at Southern Regional Medical Center, Riverdale, Georgia. Services will be at noon Thursday at Community Baptist Church, South Beloit, Illinois. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, and from 11 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church.

Joanna F. Sullivan-Blair, 63, Pell Lake, died Monday at home. Services will be at noon Thursday at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Tyffani Turner, 30, Beloit, died Tuesday at University Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.