Lavern J. Bahl, 82, Evansville, died Sunday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Arthur W. Edwardson Jr., 79, Beloit, died Sunday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Nicholas G. Konz Sr., 96, Delavan, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Walworth Medical Center, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Laurence C. “Larry” Otto, 76, Janesville, died Saturday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Michael James Quick, 44, Sharon, died Sunday at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Toynton Funeral Home, Sharon.

Dwight W. Quisberg, 86, Edgerton, died Monday at home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton, and from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

Donald E. Stuhr, 63, Brodhead, died Sunday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.

Margaret P. Sturdevant, 84, Janesville, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Traugott Weingartner, 89, Janesville, died Saturday at Mecyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.