Shirley M. Albright, 91, Sun City, Arizona, formerly of Janesville, died Monday at home. No services will be held. Menke Funeral & Cremation Center, Sun City, Arizona, is assisting the family.

Carol M. Austin, 92, Janesville, died Tuesday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Crest. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Saturday at Cedar Crest. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Heidi Householder, 48, Janesville, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services are pending. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

James C. Jensen, 72, Edgerton, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial services will be at noon Monday at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family.

Anna R. Lunetto, 95, Janesville, died Sunday at Our House Senior Living, Janesville. No services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Delores Ann Morris, 87, Janesville, died Tuesday at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Jeffrey D. “Ormp” Ormson, 62, Edgerton, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Jenson Cemetery, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Monday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton.

Judith M. “Judie” Siefert, 79, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Everett O. Wells, 78, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.