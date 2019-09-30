Colleen Davidson, 93, Beloit, died Saturday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Barbara J. Huber, 85, Milton, died Sunday at Huntington Place, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Milton United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Cody S. Rivera, 22, Edgerton, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. A celebration of life will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton.