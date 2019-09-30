Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.