Bruce LeRoy Buckner, 72, Rockford, Illinois, formerly of South Beloit, Illinois, died Friday at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, South Beloit, Illinois. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Plymouth United Methodist Church, Orfordville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Monday at the church.

Mary Ann Butts, 83, Sheboygan, died Tuesday at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Sheboygan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Sheboygan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 28 at the church. Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, Sheboygan, is assisting the family.

Bonnie J. Johnson, 74, Janesville, died Monday at home. Services will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.

Patricia A. Zdrojewski, 86, Janesville, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.