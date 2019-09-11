Delores (Smith) Church, 89, of Marietta, Georgia, died Sept. 4 in Marietta, Georgia. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Brandon R. Clift, 30, Edgerton, died Sunday in Milton. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Derek L. Garber, 20, died Sunday in Milton. Services will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Athanas “Tony” Georgalas, 83, Avalon, formerly of Freeport, Illinois, and Samos, Greece, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services Sept. 22 at the funeral home.

Melburn J. “Bud” Hammer, 96, Janesville, died Monday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church.

Nicholas A. Haviland, 82, Lake Geneva, died Monday at Stoughton Hospital, Stoughton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 19 at the church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Shirley M. Ross, 71, Naperville, Illinois, died Sept. 4 at Burr Oak Manor, Genoa City. Services will be at a later date. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.