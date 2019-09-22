Phyllis D. Benage, 85, Janesville, died Thursday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services are pending. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Audrey C. Frey, 82, Lyons, died Thursday at home. Visitation will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva

Richard E. “Gilby” Gilbertson, 61, Janesville, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Peace Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church.