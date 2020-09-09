Sara J. Heller, 66, Elkhorn, died Monday at her home. Services will be held at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Kenneth T. Soergel, 74, Milton, died Aug. 25 at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton.
Howard Swacina, 98, Beloit, died Monday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Mary Jane Weber, 97, Janesville, died Monday, Sept. 7, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 14 at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ruth E. Whittum, 85, Janesville, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at noon Saturday, Sept. 19, at Dighton Wesleyan Church in Tustin, Michigan. Celebration of life will be at a later date in Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, are assisting the family.