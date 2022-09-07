Susan Marjorie Doubleday, 70, Beloit, died Aug. 24 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Jay Johns, 60, Beloit, died Monday, Sept. 5, at home. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at the funeral home.
Donald McNamer, 66, formerly Janesville, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Gunderson Hospital, La Crosse. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
John F. Mudgett Sr., 72, Sharon, died Saturday, Sept. 3, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Diane Marie Plantenberg, 70, Beloit, died Monday, Sept. 5, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Ruth Ann (Willing) Podest, 59, Beloit, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Dale June (Peterson) Wallace, 72, Janesville, died Monday, Sept. 5, at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Alvin F. Walmer, 88, Evansville, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.
Nancy R. Zwieg, 75, Janesville, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
