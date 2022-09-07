Susan Marjorie Doubleday, 70, Beloit, died Aug. 24 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Jay Johns, 60, Beloit, died Monday, Sept. 5, at home. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at the funeral home.