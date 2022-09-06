Robert L. Emerson, 90, Janesville, died Sunday, Sept. 4, at home. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 16 at the funeral home.
Rebecca M. Esparza, 41, Janesville, died Sunday, Sept. 4, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington. Private services were held. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, assisted the family.
Rita Fleming, 75, Beloit, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, in Beloit. Visitation will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Frieda Katherine (Pfenning) Jose, 92, Janesville, died Monday, Sept. 5, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Edythe E. Layman, 95, Janesville, died Monday, Sept. 5, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Richard F. Trezek, 58, Janesville, died Saturday, Sept. 3, at home. Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Badger Republic Bar and Grill, Janesville. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
