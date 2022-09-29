Carol S. (Henry) Doherty, 74, Janesville, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 7 at the park. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Dorothy E. Hargraves, 97, Beloit, died Thursday, Sept. 29, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.