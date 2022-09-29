Carol S. (Henry) Doherty, 74, Janesville, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 7 at the park. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Dorothy E. Hargraves, 97, Beloit, died Thursday, Sept. 29, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Kimberly J. Hart, 64, Clinton, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Private services will be held. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Janette E. (Janes) Klemp, 91, Cross Plains, died Monday, Sept. 26, at Milestone Senior Living, Cross Plains. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8., at East Koshkonong Lutheran Church, town of Christiana. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 8 at the church. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
David M. “Dave” Lou, 62, Janesville, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, at home. Services will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services Oct. 5 at the funeral home.
Frances E. Niedfeldt, 95, Janesville, died Thursday, Sept. 29, at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 7 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Phillip Jerome Reilly, 86, Edgerton, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 3 at the church.
Harlie S. Thompson, 22, Janesville, died Saturday, Sept. 24, in the town of Albion. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton.
