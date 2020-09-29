Rosemary A. “Rosebud” Phillips, 69, Janesville, died Sunday, Sept. 27, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Trending Now
-
Rock County Board changes weed fine to $1
-
Cops find more than 2 pounds of pot, cash, gun after vehicle stop
-
MercyCare pulls out of federal benefits program
-
'Lawn chair clubs' take to Janesville parking lots for socially-distanced visits during COVID-19
-
Janesville high schools bear brunt of coronavirus effects
Online Poll
School is back in session, but districts are following extraordinary precautions intended to prevent students and staff from contracting COVID-19. It's not clear if the public will be informed of outbreaks in schools. What information should be shared about COVID-19 cases in public schools?
You voted: