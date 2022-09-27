Marcia D. Benash, 88, Janesville, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, at home. No services are being held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Ethel (Borkenhagen) Buckner, 100, South Beloit, Illinois, formerly Beloit, died Friday, Sept. 23, in South Beloit, Illinois. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 am. until the time of servuces Oct. 1 at the funeral home.