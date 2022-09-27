Marcia D. Benash, 88, Janesville, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, at home. No services are being held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ethel (Borkenhagen) Buckner, 100, South Beloit, Illinois, formerly Beloit, died Friday, Sept. 23, in South Beloit, Illinois. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 am. until the time of servuces Oct. 1 at the funeral home.
Carter Lee Johnson, 88, town of Richmond, died Monday, Sept. 26, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Badger Bob’s, town of Richmond. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Bonnie J. Nagler, 69, Janesville, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Harlie S. Thompson, 22, Janesville, died Saturday, Sept. 24, in the town of Albion. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Rhonda Tomlin, 73, Evansville, died Sunday, Sept. 25, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Friday Sept. 30, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 30 at the funeral home.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.