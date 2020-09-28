Rosalie M. Anderson, 96, Beloit, died Saturday, Sept. 26, at Riverside Terrace, town of Beloit. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services Sept. 30 at the funeral home.
Douglas A. Buhmeyer Sr., 87, Beloit, died Sept. 20, in Clinton. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
William C. McLellan, 67, Janesville, died Saturday, Sept. 26, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 2 at the funeral home.