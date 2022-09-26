June Blumer, 94, Albany, died Saturday, Sept. 24, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Zwingli United Church of Christ, Monticello. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home, Monroe.

Agnes J. Frei, 96, Janesville, died Sunday, Sept. 25, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 7 at the church.