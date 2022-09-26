June Blumer, 94, Albany, died Saturday, Sept. 24, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Zwingli United Church of Christ, Monticello. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home, Monroe.
Agnes J. Frei, 96, Janesville, died Sunday, Sept. 25, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 7 at the church.
Roger P. Saunders, 91, Milton, died Sunday, Sept. 25, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 30 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Carl D. Tuescher, 80, Milton, died Sunday, Sept. 25, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Robert M. Thurner, 90, Evansville, died Sunday, Sept. 25, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at the Oak Hill Cemetery chapel, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Duane Walmer, 91, Brodhead, died Friday, Sept. 23, at Evansville Manor, Evansville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Brodhead. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the church. Everson Funeral Home, Brodhead, is assisting the family.
