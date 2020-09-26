Mark L. Hirschfield, 65, Janesville, died Friday, Sept. 25, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Dawn Alice Royce, 60, South Beloit, Illinois, died Thursday, Sept. 24, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Oct. 2 at the funeral home.
Leon W. Waite, 86, Avalon, died Thursday, Sept. 24, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Charlene A. Welch, 83, Janesville, died Friday, Sept. 25, at Willowick Assisted Living Facility, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 30 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting her family.