Elaine L. Louden, 73, Janesville, died Monday, Sept. 21, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Stanley O. Stone, 87, Janesville, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, at home. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Eleanore A. Walkowicz, 89, Lake Geneva, died Saturday, Sept. 19, at home. Arrangements are pending. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Patricia M. Walkowicz, 81, Lake Geneva, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Geneva Lake Manor, Lake Geneva. Arrangements are pending. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.