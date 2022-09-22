Dorothy A. Barten, 75, Milton, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Susan M. Conaway, 58, Milton, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.