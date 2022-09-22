Dorothy A. Barten, 75, Milton, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Susan M. Conaway, 58, Milton, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Dennis R. Janes, 55, Milton, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, at home. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Robert J. “Rob” Ledger Jr., 61, Stoughton, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the town of Porter. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 27 at the funeral home.
Donald A Reinke, 79, Janesville, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 28 at the park. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Julie M. Rotzoll, 63, Janesville, died Thursday, Sept. 22, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory’s Life Celebration Center, Janesville.
