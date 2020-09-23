Didier Paul Fryer, 61, Delavan, died Monday, Sept. 21, at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Kristopher Houge, 33, Milton, died Friday, Sept. 18, at home. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Daryl L. Luchsinger, 87, Edgerton, died Monday, Sept. 21, at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Fulton Church, Fulton. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, and from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 28 at the church.
Evelyn J. Reilly, 87, Edgerton, died Sunday, Sept. 20, at UW Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Fulton Cemetery, Fulton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton.
Robert S. Stuhr, 53, Janesville, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 3 at the funeral home.
Gwendolyn “Gwen” Tveter, 92, Williams Bay, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Golden Years Retirement Home, Walworth. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 25 at the church. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.