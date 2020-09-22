Peter A. Behrens, 94, Lake Geneva, died Saturday, Sept. 19, in Lake Mills. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Sept. 24 at the funeral home.
Robert Brandt, 80, Janesville, died Saturday, Sept. 19, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Judith Marie Burn, 81, Beloit, died Friday, Sept. 18, at Sun Valley Homes West, Beloit. Private services will be held. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Roger Edwin Foss, 73, Beloit, died Saturday, Sept. 19, at home. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Judith Ryder, 78, Janesville, died Saturday, Sept. 19, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Joanne Elaine (Cocroft) Schulz, 87, Elkhorn, died Saturday, Sept. 19, at Aurora Burlington Hospital, Burlington. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Roselawn Memory Garden, Lake Geneva. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
William Bradford Spurling Sr., 81, Beloit, died Sunday, Sept. 20, at home. Services will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until the time of services Sept. 24 at the funeral home.
Kenneth Norman Williams Jr., 36, Beloit, died Saturday, Sept. 19, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa. No services are planned. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.