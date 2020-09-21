Wallace A. Brown, 76, Prairie du Chien, formerly Milton, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Lancaster Health Services, Lancaster. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 24 at the funeral home.
Cynthia S. Fleck, 73, Janesville, died Friday, Sept. 18, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the funeral home.
Diane Lynn Forster, 67, Greenfield, formerly Delavan, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, at home. Private services will be held. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Lawrence H. “Larry” Litza, 87, Beloit, died Friday, Sept. 18, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. No services are planned. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Richard R. “Dick” McLernon, 91, Lake Geneva, died Saturday, Sept. 19, in Lake Geneva. Services will be at noon Friday, Sept. 25, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 25 at the funeral home.