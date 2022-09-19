Margaret L. (Lawton) Fuller, 91, Madison, died Saturday, Sept. 17, at Tennyson Senior Living, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Gunderson East Funeral Home, Madison. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 23 at the funeral home.

James J. Heck, 71, Williams Bay, died Sunday, Sept. 18, at home. Private services will be held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.