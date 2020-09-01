Gary A. Anderson, 76, Milton, died Monday, Aug. 31, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Saturday, Sept. 5, at Hope Lutheran Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 5 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Raymond Lee Anderson, 55, Janesville, died Monday, Aug. 31, at home. Celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge Wisconsin 14, Janesville. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Helen M. Cooper, 95, formerly Milton and Janesville, died Saturday, Aug. 29, at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton.
Kelly Jo (Stout) Ellertson, 48, Burlington, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, at home. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Cotton Exchange Banquet Hall, Waterford. Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford, is assisting the family.
Ethyle M. Harvey, 91, Milton, died Saturday, Aug. 29, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept, 4, at Milton Seventh Day Baptist Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 4 at the church. Face masks are required and social distancing is requested at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Janette M. Koebler Sill, 59, Janesville, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Celebration of life will be at noon Thursday, Sept. 3, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the celebration of life Sept. 3 at the funeral home.
Nancy Marie Mancuso, 85, Lake Geneva, died Aug. 9 at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Masks and a 50-person limit will be in place. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Roger L. “Ike” Olstad, 92, Edgerton, died Sunday, Aug. 30, at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday Sept. 5, at Albrecht Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Edgerton. Face masks and social distancing are required.
Eunice M. (Johnson) Scobie, 88, Janesville, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Cedar Crest Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 5 at the funeral home.
Bradley A. Whitford, 57, Janesville, died Sunday, Aug. 30, at home. A celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, at Buckhorn Supper Club, Milton. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.