Raymond H. Erdmann, 91, Janesville, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Autumn Lakes Healthcare, Beloit. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon Sept. 18 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Dale D. Fitzmaurice, 88, Janesville, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Theodore J. “Ted” Kobelt, 76, Milton, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 23 at the church.
Russell Gene Sharp, 58, Hillsboro and formerly Janesville, died Sept. 3 in Meeker, Colorado. Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory’s Life Celebration Center, Janesville. Masks will be required and social distancing will be encouraged.
James M. Slinde, 80, Janesville, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Memorial services will be at noon Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 23 at the funeral home.