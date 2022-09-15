Bernice M. Brey, 92, Janesville, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Milton Senior Living, Milton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Compass Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 22 at the church.
Elena Godina, 81, Elhorn, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, at home. Services will be at noon Friday, Sept. 23, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 23 at the church. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Clara Mae Kuhl, 94, Janesville, died Thursday, Sept. 15, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Phillip J. Masterson, 62, Janesville, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, at St. Elizabeth’s Nursing Home, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Tristen R. Recob, 26, Janesville, died Sunday, Sept. 11, at home. Celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory’s Life Celebration Center, Janesville.
