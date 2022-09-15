Bernice M. Brey, 92, Janesville, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Milton Senior Living, Milton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Compass Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 22 at the church.

Elena Godina, 81, Elhorn, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, at home. Services will be at noon Friday, Sept. 23, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 23 at the church. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.