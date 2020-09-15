Richard Huhn, 67, Janesville, died Sunday, Sept. 13, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Pearl J. Johnson, 93, Stoughton and formerly Edgerton, died Sunday, Sept. 13, at home. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Calvin P. Logterman, 94, Clinton, died Sunday, Sept. 13, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Margaret Mengelt, 82, Janesville, died Sunday, Sept. 13, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Terrence T. Monahan, 66, Beloit, died Saturday, Sept. 12, at Anam Care, Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Joseph John Pappa, 64, Elkhorn, died Thursday, Sept. 10, at home. Private services were held. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn.