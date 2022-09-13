John T. Dietschweiler, 62, Pell Lake, died Saturday, Sept. 10, at home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lifebridge Church, Burlington. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 17 at the church. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Karin Hansen, 76, Burlington, died Sept. 6 in Burlington. Celebration of life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at her daughter's home in Burlington. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Rose (Kirsch) Gerard, 79, Lauderdale Lakes, died Monday, Sept. 12, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Charles E. Hartin, 47, Janesville, died Thursday, Sept. 8, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Celebration of life will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Arthur A. "Skip" James, 91, Beloit, died Monday, Sept. 12, at Fair Oaks Nursing Home, South Beloit, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Gary L. Jordan, 70, Madison, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Arrangements are pending. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Shirley Ostenson, 87, Beloit, died Monday, Sept. 12, at home. Services will be at noon Friday, Sept. 16, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the funeral home.
Loyce A. Vance, 78, Delavan, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Vintage on the Ponds, Delavan. Services will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
