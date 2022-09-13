John T. Dietschweiler, 62, Pell Lake, died Saturday, Sept. 10, at home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lifebridge Church, Burlington. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 17 at the church. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Karin Hansen, 76, Burlington, died Sept. 6 in Burlington. Celebration of life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at her daughter's home in Burlington. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.