Lawrence Brooks Jr., 72, Janesville, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Scott James Devine, 57, Janesville, died Friday, Sept. 11, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Dolores M. Jones, 92, Janesville, died Friday, Sept. 11, at The Suites Assisted Living Facility, Beloit. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Dennis J. Kramer, 68, Delavan, died Friday, Sept. 11, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Patricia L. Schlaefer, 88, Janesville, died Friday, Sept. 11, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Bethel Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 16 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Donna Kay Wagner, 76, of Sherwood, died Aug. 31 at Prairie Home, Menasha. No services are planned. Wichmann Funeral Home, Appleton, is assisting the family.