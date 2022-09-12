Wayne Paul Alles Sr., 81, Lake Geneva, died Friday, Sept. 9, at Golden Years, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 14 at the church. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Robert A. Brauns, 84, Beloit, died Sunday, Sept. 11, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Donald A. McCoic, 86, Beloit, died Friday, Sept. 9, at Autumn Lakes Nursing Home, Beloit. Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1621, Janesville. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Cecelia E. Pancratz, 87, Delavan, died Saturday, Sept. 10, in North Carolina. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 19 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Augusta “Cookie” Tourlakes, 83, Lake Geneva, died Aug. 12 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday Sept. 17, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.
Greta A. Tully, 69, Waukesha, formerly Delavan, died Saturday, Sept. 9, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Scott W. Walker, 60, Darien, died Sunday, Sept. 11, at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Catharine Wyss, 77, Janesville, died Saturday, Sept. 10, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 21 at the funeral home.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.