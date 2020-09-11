Rodney D. Barnes, 85, Clinton, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, at home. Memorial services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Tennyerson Warren Conner, 93, Beloit, died Sept. 2 at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Russell E. Cords, 54, Darien, died Thursday, Sept. 10, at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.